Democrats acknowledge 50 year anniversary of Roe, vow to fight for abortion protection

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As an investigative team hits a dead-end in who leaked the Dobbs decision back in May, Democrats in Washington are doubling down to protect the rights that ruling took away.

“One of Republicans top priorities is to force women to be pregnant,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) “No matter their circumstance, no matter their wishes”

Murray and a handful of other democratic leaders took the lecturn Tuesday, to take a stand against Republican-led efforts to roll back women’s health care rights, and their rights to privacy.

“They started with the appeal of Roe V. Wade, and then they’re moving in directions that are criminalizing people, moving to prevent birth control” said Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

Cortez Masto is introducing the ‘Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act,” which would allow women to move freely across state lines to seek care.

It will likely hit a wall in the Republican controlled house, which passed a pair of anti-abortion measures in their first week back in power.

For staunch pro-life advocates, like Anna DeMeuse who traveled to Washington for the March for Life last week -

It’s a fight for the long-haul.

“Our endgame is personhood for every pre-born child both on the federal level, and the state level,” said DeMeuse

According to the center for reproductive rights, as it stands right now, 12 states have outright bans bans on abortion, with 12 other states heavily restricting access to abortion care.

