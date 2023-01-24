Marietta Welfare League gives away over $80,000 to help improve the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This afternoon the Marietta Welfare League gave away $81,770 to local businesses looking to help give back to the community.

Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, Boys and Girls club of Washington County, Special Olympics, and Betsey Mills Club are just some of the many businesses who were given grants.

The Welfare League looks to target businesses that will contribute a direct positive impact to Washington Co.

“Mostly we like to give to the childrens’ charities, community needs, food insecurities and this year we even helped out with the humane society giving money to them can help people in distress take care of their animals,” Marietta Welfare League, President, Mel Aseltine said.

One of those businesses is Habitat for Humanity who is looking to build houses for those in need.

“We’re using this funding to help with the house we’re almost ready to start in Belpre. This will be our third house in Belpre. Actually in 2022 we finished three houses in Washington County,” Executive Director, Alvin Phillips said.

For the Welfare League they say they have a big plans for the coming years.

“We’re really excited about hitting our 100th year anniversary with giving $100,000 back in grants which will be the largest amount we’ve ever been able to give,” Aseltine said.

If you are interested on how to apply or get involved with the Marietta Welfare League you can click here.

