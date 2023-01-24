Obituary: Delancy, Vera Marie

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vera Marie Delancy, 76, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family on January 23, 2023.

She was born September 18, 1946, in Wood county, the daughter of the late Thomas Mears and Flossie Victoria Hoover Barton.

She had worked as a Nursing Assistant at Cedar Grove Personal Care Home and had been a member of the Briscoe Run Baptist Church. She loved NASCAR and dirt track racing and enjoyed camping in her home state of West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clyde E. Delancy of Williamstown;  Her sons, Rodney E. Delancy (Wendi), Randall E. Delancy (Vera), and Ronald E. Delancy (Christina), all of Williamstown.  Her grandsons, Wyatt E. Delancy and Waylon E. Delancy.  One sister, Mary Correll.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Denzil Ray Barton.

Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Burnt Hill Cemetery.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel "Ross" Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to...
Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
Police Lights
OSHP investigation a one-vehicle fatal crash in Newport Township

Latest News

Lois Ann Moore Obit
Obituary: Moore, Lois Ann
Garnett Mae McKnight Obit
Obituary: McKnight, Garnett M.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wilder, Barbara Lou
Jeromy Michael Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Jeromy Michael