Obituary: Delancy, Vera Marie

Vera Marie Delancy, 76, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family on January 23, 2023.

She was born September 18, 1946, in Wood county, the daughter of the late Thomas Mears and Flossie Victoria Hoover Barton.

She had worked as a Nursing Assistant at Cedar Grove Personal Care Home and had been a member of the Briscoe Run Baptist Church. She loved NASCAR and dirt track racing and enjoyed camping in her home state of West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clyde E. Delancy of Williamstown; Her sons, Rodney E. Delancy (Wendi), Randall E. Delancy (Vera), and Ronald E. Delancy (Christina), all of Williamstown. Her grandsons, Wyatt E. Delancy and Waylon E. Delancy. One sister, Mary Correll.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Denzil Ray Barton.

Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Burnt Hill Cemetery.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.