Obituary: McKnight, Garnett M.

Garnett Mae McKnight Obit
Garnett Mae McKnight Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Garnett Mae McKnight, 92, of Marietta, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:30 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Harmar Place. She was born July 5, 1930, in Williamstown, WV, a daughter of Roy and Iona Dye Pugh.

Garnett had been employed by New System Bakery. She was a charter member of Open Door Baptist Church. She enjoyed crochet, playing cards, and quilting.

On March 15, 1949, she married Dale McKnight, who preceded her in death on January 30, 2000. She is survived by her sons and daughter, Gene (Debbie) McKnight and Ron (Barb) McKnight, both of Marietta and Crystal (Dan) Matheny of Lowell; 6 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Sherry Britton and Pat Pugh, brother-in-law Bob Gorham; special friends, Susie Kelly and Patty Schumacher and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son Roy McKnight, 6 sisters, and a brother: Ruth Cantwell, Dorothy Jean McNally, Alice Griffin, Carol Gorham, Sam Pugh, and 2 infant sisters.

The family extends a special “thank you” to Washington County Home, Harmar Place, Ohio Hospice (Nichole), for their care and support. Donations in Garnett’s name may be made to the Washington County Home.

At her request, she will be cremated, and a private burial will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Riverview Cemetery, with a reception following at 12:00 noon at VFW Post 1508 in Marietta.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel "Ross" Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to...
Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
Police Lights
OSHP investigation a one-vehicle fatal crash in Newport Township

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wilder, Barbara Lou
Jeromy Michael Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Jeromy Michael
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Medley, David Michael
Betty Lou Wright Obit
Obituary: Wright, Betty Lou