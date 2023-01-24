Obituary: Moore, Lois Ann

Lois Ann Moore of Chandler, AZ (formerly of Belpre, Ohio), 85, passed away peacefully on January 19th, 2023, surrounded by her children; Heaven has received another angel.

Lois was born December 10, 1937, to John R. and Margaret A. Patrick of Corning, New York. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in the class of 1955. After graduation, Lois was employed by Corning Glass as an administrative assistant and telephone operator. She left Corning class and married the love of her life (The Late Karl Moore). Lois was a homemaker, raising her three children, Jane, John, and Julie.

Lois is survived by her son John (Tammy) Moore of Parkersburg, WV, daughter Julie (Bill) Thornton of Chandler, AZ; also survived by her Grandchildren: Megan (Justin) Gilmour Of Surprise, AZ, Missy (Simon) Allen of Gilbert, AZ, Mindy Locke (Michael) of Gilbert AZ, Jessica Moore of Parkersburg WV, Toria Moore (Eric) of Parkersburg WV; Stepsons.

Sean (Marie) Thornton of Chandler, AZ; Anthony Thornton (Becca) of Mesa, AZ; Cody Thornton (Ashley) of Mesa, AZ; Great grandson Cooper Gilmour, Step great granddaughter Layla Thornton and Step great grandson Stark Thornton.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Karl, daughter Jane Locke, parents John and Margret Patrick, brother Robert Patrick and sister Margret Patrick.

Funeral Services will be held at Leavitt funeral home in Belpre, Ohio Visitation will be on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 11 am-1 pm with the funeral service following at 1:00 pm.

Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens and Mausoleum.

