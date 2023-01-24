Upcoming fundraiser will increase the reward offered for the Judy Petty case

Judy Petty disappeared almost 15 years ago.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Safe Haven, a team of investigators who run a podcast, will hold a fundraising event to increase the money they can offer for the reward for the Judy Petty case.

By next month, it will be 15 years since Judy Petty disappeared. Her family has been searching for answers and justice ever since.

Safe Haven’s Melissa Sandberg said she hopes raising the amount of money they can offer for information that could lead to an arrest will encourage someone to come forward.

“Our goal is to find justice for Judy and for the Petty family and so we want to do whatever we can do to help and sometimes money is the factor,” she said.

Sandberg said members of the Safe Haven team as well as Judy Petty’s family members will be there.

The fundraiser will take place on February 4th from 1pm to 4pm at North End Tavern and Brewery.

For more information on the Judy Petty case, click on the links below.

Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case (wtap.com)

Justice for Judy; 10 year anniversary of mysterious death of Judith Petty (wtap.com)

