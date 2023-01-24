Washington County Commissioner is nominated onto a statewide county commissioners board

A local commissioner is nominated to be on a statewide commissioners board.
A local commissioner is nominated to be on a statewide commissioners board.(FILE | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter has been nominated onto the County Commissioners Association of Ohio board.

Ritter said the organization’s purpose it to advocate on behalf of commissioners, educate commissioners, and to provide technical and research help.

Ritter said the organization has three top priorities for 2023. That includes funding for jails, funding for local government, and state reimbursement for the cost of public defenders. He said, right now, the state covers 90% of the cost of public defenders and Washington County taxpayers cover 10%. Ritter said the goal is for the state to cover 100% of that cost.

He said, “Having the opportunity to serve on these statewide boards simply raises the profile of Washington County. So myself, and commissioner Schilling, commissioner Booth - we’ve really sought to engage at the state level and, as a result, we’re having some opportunities to serve on these statewide boards and I think it’s drawing a lot of attention to Washington County.”

Ritter said he was nominated to the position by the president of the executive committee. His term lasts one year but the president of the executive committee could choose to renew his term, giving him another year.

