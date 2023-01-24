West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is holding his annual charity fish fry this week

By The Associated Press
Jan. 24, 2023
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is holding his annual charity fish fry this week.

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is scheduled to be the special guest at the sold-out event Friday night at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers play Auburn on Saturday.

Huggins hosts the event every year to benefit an endowment named for his late mother at the university’s Cancer Institute, as well as providing scholarships for mining engineering students at WVU.

Last year’s fish fry raised a record $2.65 million, according to the university.

