Capitol Beat: House passes legislation to limit governor’s emergency powers


The West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation on Tuesday that would place significant...
The West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation on Tuesday that would place significant limits on the Governor’s emergency powers.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation on Tuesday that would place significant limits on the Governor’s emergency powers.

The legislation that originated in the Senate was in response to the emergency powers wielded by the Governor during the Pandemic over a two-year period. He used his authority under the statute to mandate masks, close schools and businesses, and re-open them, among other orders.

While the Senate passed legislation to require the Governor to notify lawmakers in writing of an extension on any date passed 30 days, the House version went further. The House version of the bill mandates a joint resolution by the legislature to prolong any emergency powers passed 30 days.

The legislation heads next to the Senate, where lawmakers will decide whether to adopt the House’s changes.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested with intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Nathaniel "Ross" Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to...
Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
Belpre Kroger employees comment on payroll issues
Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday

Latest News

Governor Jim Justice hosts town hall in Parkersburg
Governor Jim Justice hosts town hall in Parkersburg
WVU professor of public administration weighs in on legislation to split DHHR
WVU policy expert weighs in on legislation to split West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
Ohio Gov. DeWine discusses his top priorities for 2023
Governor DeWine says education is key to the future of Ohio
Williamstown bleacher project
Updated plan for the Williamstown bleachers discussed at Wood County BOE meeting
Mifepristone is used, together with another medication called misoprostol, to end an early...
West Virginia sued for abortion pill restrictions