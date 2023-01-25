Chance Cox signs with Marietta College to continue football career

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Chance Cox, a senior athlete at St. Marys High School, has made his decision to sign with Marietta College to continue his football career and suit up for the Pioneers.

Chance held his signing ceremony on Wednesday, alongside fellow players, coaches and family.

Chance intends on studying either Petroleum or Mechanical Engineering while at Marietta College, and he says he wants to make an impact at Marietta College of being a student who makes academics a priority, but will also work hard on the football field.

