Governor DeWine says education is key to the future of Ohio

More scholarships and job training opportunities can be found in DeWine’s proposed budget
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, OH. (WTAP) - Last week, WTAP sat down with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

In that interview, he emphasized the importance of education in his new budget.

DeWine says more scholarships will be in the budget he’s presenting. This is to help reduce the amount of debt students face if they decide to go to college.

He also discussed a program designed to help workers in tech and manufacturing stay up to date and competitive in the job market.

“TechCred” is program for employees that want to improve their skills.

DeWine says they pay companies to provide that opportunity if it’s an industry recognized credential.

”And we’ve now had over 50,000 Ohioans who have taken advantage of this program. So education is really the key to the future of this state. We’re creating more jobs every single day and we have people to fill them.”

DeWine went on to say he wants to make sure that everyone who wants to work has the ability to work.

