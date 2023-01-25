Local organizations brainstorm ideas for the arts

Attendees network with each other.
Attendees network with each other.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of different local art, tourism, and economic development organizations gathered at Parkersburg Art Center to collaborate on ideas.

Managing Director of the art center Jessie Siefert said the goal of the event was to network in order to help the economy flourish.

Attendees were encouraged to brainstorm ideas for Parkersburg from new art events, things to improve, and more.

Siefert said, “We have a lot of great events here but we think we can build on that and why not have a downtown where there are multiple things going on in the same evening and it’s really a draw for people to come?”

Siefert said there’s a lot going on in 2023, highlighting her excitement about Discovery World and its impact.

