Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Dailey, a lifelong member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County, Ohio, passed away Tuesday according to a post on the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Dailey died from the injuries he sustained from a fire truck rollover crash on September 18, 2022. Firefighters were returning from a call when the truck Dailey was in rolled over the side of a hill and crashed along Storys Run Road in Cheshire Township in Gallia County, Ohio.

Dailey was thrown out of the truck, resulting in his leg being pinned underneath the truck.

Other firefighters who were also returning from the same call saw the truck on its side and used airbags to lift it and pull Dailey out.

Dailey suffered fractures in his lower leg and was flown to the hospital where he underwent surgery on September 19, 2022.

According to the Richland Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, Dailey was a retired fire chief.

Read the previous coverage of the crash here.

