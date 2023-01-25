Obituary: Cunningham, James T.

James T. Cunningham, 93, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away on January 24, 2023.

He was born in Albany, Georgia March 23, 1929, a son of the late Haskell Hazen Cunningham and Eunice Rose (Gore) Cunningham.

James was retired from E. I. Dupont.

James enjoyed music, including playing stand-up bass with the Rhythm Kings in the late 1940′s. He also enjoyed playing guitar for the children at bedtime. Additionally, he enjoyed clogging with the Class Act Clogging Team, and he had a love of gadgets and electronics.

James is survived by his wife of 72 years Dana Reese Cunningham of Washington, West Virginia, whom he met in the Parkersburg High School Orchestra, four children, Dan Cunningham of Morgantown, West Virginia, Abbie Burch (Mel) of Tornado, West Virginia, Mark Cunningham (Sharon) of Coolville, Ohio, and Roger Cunningham (Corinthia) of Ashland, Kentucky, Sister, Carolin Langerud of St. Louis, Missouri, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Forrest Cunningham, and one grandson, Robert T. Cunningham.

Service will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Dr. Christopher Longgrear officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

