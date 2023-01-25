Obituary: Green, Hudson Shaw

Hudson Shaw Green, 80, of Marietta, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at Harmer Place. He was born July 11, 1942, in Mt. Kisco, New York, to Angus MacDonald Green and Edith Hudson Shaw.

Hudson served his country in the Army Reserves and was a proud graduate of Marietta College, graduating in 1963 with a BA in English and Drama. It was at Marietta College where he would meet the love of his life Marilyn and develop lifelong friendships with his Delta Upsilon fraternity brothers. After graduation, Hudson became a Trust Officer beginning his career at The Bank of Delaware. He once joked he left a trail of pension benefits along the eastern seaboard continuing his career at US Trust Boston, MA; Maryland National Bank Baltimore, MD; First Valley Bank Bethlehem, PA; and Citizens Federal in Dayton, OH, from which he retired in 1998. Shortly thereafter, he became Director of Planned Giving at Marietta College until 2006. Hudson was a member of the American Legion and an avid golfer, being an active member of the Marietta Country Club and Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, PA

Hudson always had a funny story or joke to tell and was never shy about being the center of attention. Although later in life, he was losing his memory, he never lost his sense of humor or his taste for gin.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Melick, whom he married on February 22, 1964; two children, Deborah Roberts (Rocky) of Marietta and Hudson Shaw Green Jr. (Terri) of Gilbertsville, PA; and four grandchildren, Kristen Green (fiancé Michael Powers) of Wilmington, DE, Joseph Roberts of Salt Lake City UT, Kyle Green of Gilbertsville PA, Erica Roberts of Columbus OH; and nephew Don Green of Burke, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Angus Green.

Abiding with his wishes, Hudson will be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Hudson’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Marietta College Office of Advancement, 215 Fifth St, Marietta, OH 45750, with checks payable to Marietta College and reference the “Hudson and Marilyn Green Scholarship Fund” in the memo line. Gifts also can be made online at https://www.marietta.edu/give by selecting “other” designation and then include the scholarship name in the reference box.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.