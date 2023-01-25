Obituary: Hoy, Thomas Howard

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Thomas Howard Hoy, 52, of Vienna, WV (loving husband, father, son, and brother), died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at WVU Medicine. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Howard Hal and Linda Sue (Waters) Hoy of Parkersburg.

He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union and was a maintenance supervisor for Hill View Terrace.  He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1988 and was a former member of Union Valley Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Ruth Ellen (Shaffer) Hoy; son Zackery Thomas Hoy; daughter Sierra Brooke Hoy; sister Lisa Dianne Grant (Tom) of Vienna; his in-laws, Kathy Diehl (Jon) of Vienna, Steve Shaffer (Kelly) of Vienna, and Bruce Taylor (Kelly) of Florida; sister-in-law Ann Marie Shaffer Danner; nieces and nephews Emilee, Ryan, Dustin (Katie), Ryan (Courtney), Joshua, Luke, Sophia, and Jonny; and his loving pets Jake, Molly, and Cleo.

Services will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday 4-7 PM and Saturday one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Parkersburg Humane Society or American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank the staff of Strecker Cancer Center and WVU Medicine for their love and care.

