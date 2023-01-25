Obituary: Schmal, Lenore (Nodie) Harris Smith

Lenore (Nodie) Harris Smith Schmal of Marietta went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 23, 2023, after a long illness.

She attended Marietta City Schools, and throughout her adult life, she proudly worked a total of 49 jobs and loved each one of them. She never knew a stranger and loved life.

Norie was born in Marietta on December 27, 1951, to Paul and Ruth Harris, who, along with 3 brothers, Dave, Ron, and Richard Harris, and 1 Sister Rosemary Treadway, preceded her in death.

Those family members left behind to struggle along without her are her 3 Sons, Timothy Gale (Romeria), Justin Thomas, and William (BJ) Smith. 2 Brothers William (Bill) and Mark A Harris also 2 Sisters, Susan Nielson and Roberta Greathouse.

Other precious families left behind are Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Lenore will be remembered for her great love for her family and friends and her determination to always bring a smile to every person she encountered.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

