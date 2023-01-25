Parkersburg City Council discusses multiple topics

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Multiple topics were discussed at Tuesday night’s Parkersburg City Council meeting.

City council members unanimously passed the final reading of an ordinance. The legislation would make an alley by Discovery World closed to the public.

Council member Wendy Tuck has previously explained to WTAP that this will allow for safe school bus parking.

Additionally, council member Sharon Kuhl announced a potential plan to put a new communication tower on CSX railroad property. She told WTAP that council will vote on the measure in a future meeting.

2023 city council committees and their members were also announced. They are as follows...

Finance Committee Chair = Zach Stanley Vice = Jesse Cottrille Other members = Chris Rexroad, Bob Mercer, and JR Carpenter

Personnel Committee Chair = Bob Mercer Vice = Mike Reynolds Other members = Ray Eubanks, Jesse Cottrille, and Wendy Tuck

Public Works Committee Chair = Chris Rexroad Vice = Bob Mercer Other members = Ray Eubanks, Sharon Kuhl, and Mike Reynolds

Storm Water Committee Chair = Jesse Cottrille Other members = Ray Eubanks, Chris Rexroad, Mike Reynolds, JR Carpenter, Mayor Joyce, City Engineer, and Public Works Director

Urban Renewal Authority Chair = Sharon Kuhl Vice = Chris Rexroad

Wood County Economic Development Authority Zach Stanley

Municipal Planning Commission Jesse Cottrille

Tree Commission Jesse Cottrille

Holiday in the Park Wendy Tuck

Downtown PKB Bob Mercer

Bicycle Committee Wendy Tuck

Downtown Facade JR Carpenter



Locals brought up multiple thoughts and concerns during the public forum.

One passionate community member brought up the local library book some have taken issue with, reading excerpts of its sexual content.

Another local expressed concern over trees in city park. He said that the trees have electric lines attached to them and that it presents serious danger to the public.

Another local expressed concerns over what she said she was told were the county’s plans for a resiliency center in case of another pandemic.

Another local said that the city’s website needs to contain more information.

Another local expressed disappointment over Parkersburg’s lack of legislative protection for the LGBT community.

