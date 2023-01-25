Student Athlete of the Week: Brilynn Florence

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Brilynn Florence, a senior basketball player for the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As one of just two seniors for the Lady Big Reds, Brilynn has loved being a leader for the other girls and knows that she always wants to be there to help and support her team.

With the season now halfway over, Brilynn hopes to help lead her team to Charleston to compete for a State Championship.

As a senior, Brilynn has loved every second of being a Lady Big Red and knows that the people around you is what makes the game of basketball so much fun.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel "Ross" Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to...
Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
Belpre Kroger employees comment on payroll issues
Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system
Judy Petty disappeared almost 15 years ago.
Upcoming fundraiser will increase the reward offered for the Judy Petty case

Latest News

Southern Waterford
WTAP News @ 11 - Southern Waterford
Marietta Fort Frye
WTAP News @ 11 - Marietta Fort Frye
Cameron Parkersburg South
WTAP News @ 11 - Cameron Parkersburg South
Scores from January 24
Scoreboard: January 24, 2023