Student Athlete of the Week: Brilynn Florence

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Brilynn Florence, a senior basketball player for the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As one of just two seniors for the Lady Big Reds, Brilynn has loved being a leader for the other girls and knows that she always wants to be there to help and support her team.

With the season now halfway over, Brilynn hopes to help lead her team to Charleston to compete for a State Championship.

As a senior, Brilynn has loved every second of being a Lady Big Red and knows that the people around you is what makes the game of basketball so much fun.

