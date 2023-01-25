Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three people were arrested with the intent to deliver drugs on Tuesday in Mineral Wells.

A search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Jefferson Dr., according to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force

During the search, task force agents found approximately one pound of marijuana and 106 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Tkeisha Jones, 29, of Mineral Wells was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and marijuana.

Jones was arraigned by Magistrate Purkey and her bond was set at $10,000 surety.

As a result of the first search, a second search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Dickens Dr. apartment 15.

During the search, task force agents found approximately 51 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Brittane Earl, 35, of Mineral Wells and Justin Kiser, 48, of Parkersburg were both arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Earl was arraigned by Magistrate Purkey and Kiser was arraigned by Magistrate Kuhl.

Both of their bonds were set at $100,000 surety.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in both searches.

