Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells

WTAP News @ Noon- Mineral Wells Meth Bust
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three people were arrested with the intent to deliver drugs on Tuesday in Mineral Wells.

A search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Jefferson Dr., according to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force

During the search, task force agents found approximately one pound of marijuana and 106 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Tkeisha Jones, 29, of Mineral Wells was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and marijuana.

Jones was arraigned by Magistrate Purkey and her bond was set at $10,000 surety.

As a result of the first search, a second search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Dickens Dr. apartment 15.

During the search, task force agents found approximately 51 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Brittane Earl, 35, of Mineral Wells and Justin Kiser, 48, of Parkersburg were both arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Earl was arraigned by Magistrate Purkey and Kiser was arraigned by Magistrate Kuhl.

Both of their bonds were set at $100,000 surety.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in both searches.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel "Ross" Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to...
Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
Belpre Kroger employees comment on payroll issues
Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system
Judy Petty disappeared almost 15 years ago.
Upcoming fundraiser will increase the reward offered for the Judy Petty case

Latest News

Attendees network with each other.
Local organizations brainstorm ideas for the arts
Parkersburg City Council met Tuesday night.
Parkersburg City Council discusses multiple topics
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses opioid settlement in Wood County
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hosts roundtable in Vienna
Gov. Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses for DHHR
Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources