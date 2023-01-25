Updated plan for the Williamstown bleachers discussed at Wood County BOE meeting

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mark Welch, a project engineer for Pickering Associates, spoke at the Wood County B.O.E. meeting about the situation.

Welch says it’s been agreed by all parties to have Stadium Solutions take down the original bleachers and install new ones after issues were found with the design of the product used.

Welch said after Pickering Associates evaluated the bleachers, they found areas of concern.

They immediately contacted Stadium Solutions, the company that installed the bleachers.

Stadium Solutions attempted modifications but it still did not fix the problem.

Stadium Solutions offered a final plan, but Wood County Board of Education and Pickering Associates did not approve it.

The demolition and new installation will be done at no additional cost to Wood County BOE.

Welch said the decision was made after several attempts were made to fix issues found in the original design and installation of the bleachers.

The final review of the new design will be in February where Pickering Associates and a third party will review the designs to make sure there are no issues.

If the design is approved, the bleachers should be completed around June, according to Welch.

