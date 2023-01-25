Updated plan for the Williamstown bleachers discussed at Wood County BOE meeting

WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mark Welch, a project engineer for Pickering Associates, spoke at the Wood County B.O.E. meeting about the situation.

Welch says it’s been agreed by all parties to have Stadium Solutions take down the original bleachers and install new ones after issues were found with the design of the product used.

Welch said after Pickering Associates evaluated the bleachers, they found areas of concern.

They immediately contacted Stadium Solutions, the company that installed the bleachers.

Stadium Solutions attempted modifications but it still did not fix the problem.

Stadium Solutions offered a final plan, but Wood County Board of Education and Pickering Associates did not approve it.

The demolition and new installation will be done at no additional cost to Wood County BOE.

Welch said the decision was made after several attempts were made to fix issues found in the original design and installation of the bleachers.

The final review of the new design will be in February where Pickering Associates and a third party will review the designs to make sure there are no issues.

If the design is approved, the bleachers should be completed around June, according to Welch.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel "Ross" Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to...
Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor
Three people arrested with intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
Belpre Kroger employees comment on payroll issues
Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system

Latest News

Ohio Gov. DeWine discusses his top priorities for 2023
Governor DeWine says education is key to the future of Ohio
Mifepristone is used, together with another medication called misoprostol, to end an early...
West Virginia sued for abortion pill restrictions
Attendees network with each other.
Local organizations brainstorm ideas for the arts
Parkersburg City Council met Tuesday night.
Parkersburg City Council discusses multiple topics