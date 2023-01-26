AOMC to develop manufacturing support center in Marietta

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta will soon see a manufacturing and business support center developed by the Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition.

The center will be located in the Broughton Industrial Park on Route 821 in Marietta, Ohio.

In a press release by the AOMC, the new center will offer difference services starting in the Spring.

More services and resources will be added over time.

The release says customized training programs will help with innovation and provide technology to the companies.

Some of the trainings that will be offered include Advanced Manufacturing like 3-D printing, and Supply Chain Optimization. Future offerings include areas like Cybersecurity and Robotics and Automation.

AOMC has received grant funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the US Department of Agriculture for the project.

A ribbon cutting for the center will be scheduled in the summer of 2023.

