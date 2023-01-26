AOMC to develop manufacturing support center in Marietta

Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition will offer difference services starting in the Spring
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey and Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta will soon see a manufacturing and business support center developed by the Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition.

The center will be located in the Broughton Industrial Park on Route 821 in Marietta, Ohio.

In a press release by the AOMC, the new center will offer difference services starting in the Spring.

More services and resources will be added over time.

The release says customized training programs will help with innovation and provide technology to the companies.

Some of the trainings that will be offered include Advanced Manufacturing like 3-D printing, and Supply Chain Optimization. Future offerings include areas like Cybersecurity and Robotics and Automation.

AOMC has received grant funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the US Department of Agriculture for the project.

A ribbon cutting for the center will be scheduled in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested with intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Kevin Dailey sustained injuries in September following a fire truck roll over crash on the way...
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
Thomas Howard Hoy Obit
Obituary: Hoy, Thomas Howard

Latest News

Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses the TRAIN Act and nursing shortages - full interview
Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses the TRAIN Act and nursing shortages - full interview
Sen. Brown discusses TRAIN Act and nursing shortages in Ohio and nationally
Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses the TRAIN Act and nursing shortages
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
Panel encourages young women to be leaders
Panel at PHS encourages female students to be leaders