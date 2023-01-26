Art and entertainment events going on January 26 - January 29

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

THURSDAY:

-All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

-Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

-Teen Night - ages 13-18 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library

-Make Your Own Heart Tote Bag 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

-Introduction to 3D Printing with Filament 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

-Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

-Weeknight Dinner Cooking Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate

-Neurographic Art Workshop 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

-Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

-How We Write Songs 6:30pm @ The Stage Door

FRIDAY:

-Felting Class 9:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Makery 172 Front St Marietta OH

-Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

-Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

-PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

-Drop in Art- ages 5+ 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

-Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

-Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

-Girls Night Cooking Class 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate

-Make Your Own Tasting Flight- ages 18+ 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

-Disney Kahoot Trivia 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

-Live Jazz with Tobar, Kitchen and Carter Trio 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Wine Cellars

-Whimsical Winter Woodland Wonderland 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

-Backdoor Comedy Club 6:30pm - 10:00am @ WVU-P

-Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

-Marty Stuart 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

SATURDAY:

-Women’s Weekend 2023 at the Blennerhassett Hotel 7:30am @ Blennerhassett Hotel

-MultiCultural Festival and Lunar Celebration 8:00am - 9:00am @ The Gathering Place

-Step Up to a Healthy Life OnBoarding Class 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Mid Ohio Valley Health Department

-Self Defense Class- ages 6-18 10:00am - 11:00am @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

-Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

-Valentine Wreath 11:00am - 1:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

-Paint Party sponsored by Pleasing Palettes 12:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria

-True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

-Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

-Downtown Seafood Feast 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

-Date Night! Hand Pottery: Wind Chime 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Marietta Makery 172 Front St Marietta OH

-Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg-Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

SUNDAY:

-Randy Houser 8:00am @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University

-Sunday Funday Breakfast and Lunch 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

-Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

