Art and entertainment events going on January 26 - January 29
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
For more information on the events you can visit artsbridge
THURSDAY:
-All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
-Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
-Teen Night - ages 13-18 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
-Make Your Own Heart Tote Bag 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
-Introduction to 3D Printing with Filament 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
-Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
-Weeknight Dinner Cooking Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
-Neurographic Art Workshop 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
-Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
-How We Write Songs 6:30pm @ The Stage Door
FRIDAY:
-Felting Class 9:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Makery 172 Front St Marietta OH
-Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
-Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
-PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
-Drop in Art- ages 5+ 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
-Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
-Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
-Girls Night Cooking Class 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
-Make Your Own Tasting Flight- ages 18+ 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
-Disney Kahoot Trivia 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
-Live Jazz with Tobar, Kitchen and Carter Trio 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Wine Cellars
-Whimsical Winter Woodland Wonderland 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
-Backdoor Comedy Club 6:30pm - 10:00am @ WVU-P
-Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
-Marty Stuart 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
SATURDAY:
-Women’s Weekend 2023 at the Blennerhassett Hotel 7:30am @ Blennerhassett Hotel
-MultiCultural Festival and Lunar Celebration 8:00am - 9:00am @ The Gathering Place
-Step Up to a Healthy Life OnBoarding Class 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Mid Ohio Valley Health Department
-Self Defense Class- ages 6-18 10:00am - 11:00am @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
-Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
-Valentine Wreath 11:00am - 1:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
-Paint Party sponsored by Pleasing Palettes 12:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria
-True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
-Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
-Downtown Seafood Feast 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
-Date Night! Hand Pottery: Wind Chime 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Marietta Makery 172 Front St Marietta OH
-Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg-Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
SUNDAY:
-Randy Houser 8:00am @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University
-Sunday Funday Breakfast and Lunch 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
-Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.