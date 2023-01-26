Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down

Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials are saying that a silver GMC Acadia on scene struck a pole on Grand Central Avenue at roughly 11 in the morning.

Authorities are saying that a pole is damaged and power lines are down because of it. Officials are saying that the power company is on the scene of the wreck along with Vienna police, Vienna fire, and St. Joseph’s ambulance services.

First responders were on scene to direct traffic and keep residents away from the scene. Officials say that there were no injuries and that no one was transported to the hospital.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested with intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Kevin Dailey sustained injuries in September following a fire truck roll over crash on the way...
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cunningham, James T.
Thomas Howard Hoy Obit
Obituary: Hoy, Thomas Howard
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

The event will take place at The Gathering Place.
Marietta College will host a multicultural festival and Lunar New Year celebration this weekend
Organizations and volunteers are gathering as much data as they can in a 24 hour period.
Wood County’s annual Point in Time Count is underway
Governor Jim Justice hosts town hall in Parkersburg
Governor Jim Justice hosts town hall in Parkersburg
WVU professor of public administration weighs in on legislation to split DHHR
WVU policy expert weighs in on legislation to split West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources