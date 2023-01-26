Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials are saying that a silver GMC Acadia on scene struck a pole on Grand Central Avenue at roughly 11 in the morning.

Authorities are saying that a pole is damaged and power lines are down because of it. Officials are saying that the power company is on the scene of the wreck along with Vienna police, Vienna fire, and St. Joseph’s ambulance services.

First responders were on scene to direct traffic and keep residents away from the scene. Officials say that there were no injuries and that no one was transported to the hospital.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.