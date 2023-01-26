Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Georgia man was sentenced on Thursday to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation and the dismemberment of a Fairmont woman’s body to conceal her death.

30-year-old Seddrick Banks, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

During the June 2021 trial, the jury heard testimony that Banks trafficked and distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere.

Ihlenfeld said he would travel from Georgia to West Virginia, trafficking the drugs from different motel and hotel rooms and other locations.

After a fentanyl overdose in a motel in Lewis County on August 9, 2018, Ihlenfeld said Banks and a co-conspirator took the body of 20-year-old Courtney Dubois to Georgia, where they dismembered her and disposed of her body at a landfill.

Forensic Sketch artist image of the woman found, and a tattoo on the body. She was later identified as 20-year-old Courtney Dubois. (Courtesy: Georgia Bureau of Investigation) (WDTV)

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the West Virginia State Police; The Bartow County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office; the FBI in Rome, Georgia; and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon S. Flower and Andrew M. Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Grandfather opens up after his granddaughter was found dismembered in a landfill (9/4/2018-10/19/2018)

Georgia man found guilty on all counts in connection to murder of Fairmont woman (3/26/2019-1/17/2020)

Georgia man found guilty of drug distribution resulting in death (7/8/2021)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.