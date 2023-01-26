Marietta College will host a multicultural festival and Lunar New Year celebration this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College will be hosting its combined multicultural festival and Lunar New Year celebration over the weekend.

It will be at The Gathering place on Marietta College’s campus.

Event organizer Jenni Zhang said there will be costumes, food, and art from different cultures. There will also be musical performances, games, and crafts you can make.

Zhang said the U.S. world martial arts champion and his team will make an appearance too. They’ll do a dragon dance and more.

“We have international students and also faculty from different countries that all contribute to this event,” she said.

Zhang said multiple different cultures will be represented at different tables - from China to Russia to Mexico and more.

“Students will introduce their own culture, their own country, and what they’re passionate about their culture at each table and throughout the program,” she said.

There will also be a cosplay table, the Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir, and more.

The event is free and open to everyone, not just students. It will last from 2pm to 4pm this Saturday.

