No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time.

As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.

For any new information on this case, you can contact Detective Zimmerman by dialing 304-424-1072. Or for after hours dial 304-424-8444.

For all previous coverage of Gretchen Fleming, you can look below for all of the stories in chronological order.

Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman | The first airing of when Gretchen Fleming had gone missing on Dec. 12.

Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman | On Dec. 15, multiple search warrants were executed across Parkersburg and the rest of the Wood County area in search of Gretchen. One of the areas being of the person of interest’s residence.

Vienna Baptist Church holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family | On the same day, a vigil was put together for Gretchen’s family at the Vienna Baptist Church. Gretchen’s uncle, Phillip talks a lot about the Gretchen and what she truly means to the family.

Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming | On Dec. 16, Parkersburg police chief Matt Board sat with WTAP to discuss the searches the took place and the timeline of Gretchen’s disappearance. Board also goes into detail on the community’s support and everything the Parkersburg police department is doing to find Gretchen.

“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman | On Dec. 20, the Parkersburg community held a vigil at City Park with the Parkersburg and Vienna community, high school friends and law enforcement.

Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming | On Dec. 29, a person of interest is identified by Parkersburg police in the Gretchen Fleming case.

Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance | On Dec. 30, the Fleming family put together a reward for information on Gretchen’s whereabouts that got up to $15 thousand.

Police give update on Gretchen Fleming case - Look for this car in your surveillance footage | On the same day, police provide information of the car that was used by the person of interest the night Gretchen went missing. It is a black Nissan Rogue Sport with Darth Vader stickers, an Outer Banx sticker and a Pittsburgh Penguins vanity plate cover. Police are wanting residents in the area to look at their surveillance footage for anything showing this specific car.

Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home” | On Jan. 3, Gretchen’s father, David spoke about Gretchen and how much he misses his daughter. He also talks about the support from the community and law enforcement during this time.

Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities | With a second round of search warrants being executed on Jan. 4, David Fleming wants the community to continue helping law enforcement in looking for Gretchen.

Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her | On Jan. 5, WTAP gets a chance to speak with the two employees from Front Row Sports Bar & Grill — the first bar the night Gretchen went missing — about the night and morning of Gretchen’s disappearance. WTAP also got a confirmation on Preston Pierce being the person of interest in this case.

Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming | After a report by a national media outlet indirectly linking human remains to Gretchen Fleming’s case on Jan. 6, WTAP speaks with both the Ohio County Sheriff and Chief Board to debunk this link.

Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000 | On Jan. 7, the reward money for information on Gretchen is raised to $65 thousand through the help of anonymous businesses in the area.

A sit down with Gretchen Fleming’s friend | Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life | WTAP sits down with one of Gretchen’s high school friends, Jake Grim. Grim discusses the community work that is going into this investigation as well as discussing Gretchen and wanting to see her back.

Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming | On the one-month anniversary of Gretchen’s missing person’s case being filed, Chief Board says that he is wanting the public to continue to provide as much information as possible to help with this case.

