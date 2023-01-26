Obituary: Boyce, Eva Jean

Eva Jean Boyce, 97, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born February 22, 1925, in Ritchie County, WV., a daughter of the late Harley Cox and Susan Ware Cox.

She retired from O’Ames Plant #2 with 12 years of service. She was a member of the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Jean is survived by twin daughters, Janice Withee (Jim) and Janet Walton (Sonny), and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by three husbands; Denzil Mullenix, John Boice, and Jake Boyce; four brothers, Jack, Graydon, Duane, and Bill and one sister; Pauline.

In honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and have a Celebration of Life service at a later date at the home of Jim and Janice Withee.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Boyce family.

