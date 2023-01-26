Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael

Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells.

Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and loved to watch football as well. He loved going sightseeing, spending time with his son, and loved shopping.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Mikiah Masten of Parkersburg; His brothers, Christopher B. Masten, Benjamin T. Wells, and Matthew R. Wells and his stepfather, Bruce Rinard of Marietta, OH.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 7:30 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 pm until service time at 7:30.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

