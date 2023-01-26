Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael

Sean Michael Masten Obit
Sean Michael Masten Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells.

Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and loved to watch football as well. He loved going sightseeing, spending time with his son, and loved shopping.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Mikiah Masten of Parkersburg;  His brothers, Christopher B. Masten, Benjamin T. Wells, and Matthew R. Wells and his stepfather, Bruce Rinard of Marietta, OH.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 7:30 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 pm until service time at 7:30.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested with intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Kevin Dailey sustained injuries in September following a fire truck roll over crash on the way...
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cunningham, James T.
Thomas Howard Hoy Obit
Obituary: Hoy, Thomas Howard
Gov. Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses for DHHR
Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

Latest News

Jennifer Delany Reed Obit
Obituary: Reed, Jennifer Delany
David Allen Powell Obit
Obituary: Powell, David Allen
Lenore (Nodie) Harris Smith Schmal Obit
Obituary: Schmal, Lenore (Nodie) Harris Smith
Thomas Howard Hoy Obit
Obituary: Hoy, Thomas Howard