Obituary: Powell, David Allen

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, David Allen Powell of Racine, Ohio, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 79. Born in Parkersburg, WV, to Dale Douglas Powell and Helen Gertrude (Snider) Powell.

Dave joined the United States Marine Corps out of high school and learned sheet metal as an airplane mechanic in Viet Nam. On his return to the US, he married the love of his life, Luella Mauree DeWees. They remained married for fifty-seven years until his passing. Dave joined Sheet Metal Local 33 as an apprentice in 1966, where he worked until the late 1990′s. He was known as a superb craftsman. A master welder, he was a welding instructor for nearly two decades, training his fellow union members until his retirement.

Being an artist at welding wasn’t enough, so after retirement, he picked up a paintbrush and became an accomplished amateur landscape painter. Whether it was landscaping a yard that seemed to grow in size every time he mowed or taking trips to Canada to go “muskie hunting,” Dave made the most of retirement.

Dave was a dedicated husband and family man. He was a role model to every young man who entered his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law LaVon DeWees, his grandson Nathan Klein, his daughter-in-law Lorna Wilkinson Powell (David), and his brother Julian.

Dave is survived by his wife, Luella; two brothers, Melvin “Mel” and William “Bill”; his children, Julie Lucas, David II, and Douglas (Terri); 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way. He will be missed by all.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

