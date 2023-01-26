Obituary: Reed, Jennifer Delany

Jennifer Delany Reed, 72, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Youngstown, OH, a daughter of the late William L. and Evelyn (Ongarth) Delany.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1968 and worked in the banking industry for over twenty years, including Community and United Bank, before retiring from Proud Eagle Distributing. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Vienna. She was a former president and volunteer for Parkersburg Homecoming. She was also a very active volunteer for Housecalls/Hospice and BSF Children’s Program.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, W. James “Jim” Reed; two daughters Mellissa “Missy” Reed Davis (Jim) of Windam, NH, and Shelly Reed Gray (Paul) of Parkersburg; three grandchildren, Jocelyn and Samantha Davis and Brandon Gray; a brother Tom Delany (Debbie); sister Rose Roberts (Jeff); and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother Martha Delany.

Services will be Monday at 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 12-2 PM.

Memorial donations may be made in Jenni’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.