PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nationally, the United States has been dealing with a nursing shortage.

Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio and co-sponsor Senator Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia passed the TRAIN Act. They say it will help strengthen the health care workforce and help address nursing shortages in Ohio and nationally.

The Technical Reset to Advance the Instruction of Nurses, or TRAIN Act, was signed into law by President Biden in December.

The TRAIN Act ensures hospital-based nursing schools can keep the funds they received from the Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

In a release, Sen. Brown explains that a technical error in how CMS administered the program in the past would have caused hospital-based nursing schools to send millions of dollars back to CMS.

Sen. Brown says its important to protect these programs so that places like the Parkersburg V.A. has nurses.

”It’s going to mean dollars available for training programs. We have six of them in Ohio, six hopsital training programs, training colleges if you will. There are 100 around the country. We know we gotta move on this nursing and nurses are as important as anybody in our country. There aren’t enough of them. We got to step up as a country.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses the TRAIN Act and nursing shortages - full interview

