Wood County’s annual Point in Time Count is underway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Wood County Point in Time Count is up and running. It’s a 24 hour endeavor in which organizations and volunteers collect data on homelessness in the area.

Volunteers started at 4pm Wednesday. Different groups embark on the journey at different times.

West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness’s Jaye Bartlett said, despite the weather, it’s been a good turnout with volunteers this year.

Seeing volunteers helping out in the mission to end homelessness is her favorite part.

“To see everybody coming together and doing what they have to do to do a part of that and figure out how to really eradicate that problem is an incredible thing and I’m proud to be a part of it,” she said.

Bartlett has previously explained to WTAP that the data collected helps organizations apply to grants, figure out where to put their resources, and more.

For more information on the impact of the annual Point in Time Count, click on the link below.

Wood County’s Point in Time Count returns next week - how it impacts homelessness and how you can help (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.