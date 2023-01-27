Cincinnati Reds Caravan stops in Ravenswood

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With just two months remaining until opening day of the Major League Baseball season, the Cincinnati Reds took to the road to visit towns throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley to spark up some excitement about the season.

Three Reds player including T.J. Friedl, Nick Northcut and Casey Legumina as well as Reds radio announcer Tommy Thrall and General Manager Nick Krall were all in attendance at Ravenswood High School.

The caravan was set up with a questions & answers from the audience with the personnel in attendance as well as an autograph session for those fans in attendance.

