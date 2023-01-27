Kamryn Haynes signs with Muskingum University volleyball team

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 27, 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Kamyrn Haynes, a senior volleyball player from Williamstown High School, has officially signed to Muskingum University to play volleyball for the Muskies.

After a stellar high school career that resulted in multiple awards and two state championships, the Yellowjackets libero will now be competing for the Muskies this upcoming fall.

While playing for the Muskies, Kamryn plans to study biology and plans to go into Pre-med while attending Muskingum.

