Marty Stewart to perform at Peoples Bank Theatre

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives will be performing at People’s Bank Theatre on January 27th.

This will be the country music performer’s first time taking the Marietta theatre’s historic stage.

Miranda Duty, the theatre’s general manager, says she thinks it’s amazing that working at the theatre gives her the opportunity to share larger acts like Stuart with the Mid-Ohio Valley Community.

Duty said there’s still a chance to get tickets for Friday night’s performance.

“There’s approximately 100 tickets still left for the show. Mainly upstairs in the balcony area; there’s a few single seats left downstairs. The show itself is starting at 8:00 and typically runs about 100 minutes, for his show. And it’s going to be a good one.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Peoples Bank Theatre website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.