PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Romeo is a three-year-old pit mix. He is about 50 lbs and he loves to be active!

Romeo is very friendly with other dogs, children and people in general. He loves to play with toys and run around in a back yard when it is big enough.

If you are looking to adopt Romeo or any other animals from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website www.hsop.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.