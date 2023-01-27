Number of children in foster care going up, linked to drug epidemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is saying that the number of kids in foster care is continuing to go up.

Children’s Home Society of W.Va. child and family services supervisor, Jodi Null says that the number of foster kids is steadily over six thousand children in the state’s custody that are outside of the parent’s home.

Null says that many of the cases involved in the children being brought into foster care is linked to abuse, neglect and deplorable living. But the main reason for a lot of this — including the three factors mentioned — is because of parental substance abuse.

“So, majority of our cases I feel there is parental substance abuse. That’s always a major factor in abuse and neglect cases. And it can also be neglect. These aren’t having their needs met,” says Null. “And those needs could be going to school, being seen by the doctor, being seen by the dentist.”

Null says that many teens and minors with disabilities either age out of the foster care system or go in and out of the system.

If you would like information on how to apply to be a foster parent, you can click the link to find out more.

