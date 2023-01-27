Number of children in foster care going up, linked to drug epidemic

Number of children in foster care going up, linked to drug epidemic
Number of children in foster care going up, linked to drug epidemic(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is saying that the number of kids in foster care is continuing to go up.

Children’s Home Society of W.Va. child and family services supervisor, Jodi Null says that the number of foster kids is steadily over six thousand children in the state’s custody that are outside of the parent’s home.

Null says that many of the cases involved in the children being brought into foster care is linked to abuse, neglect and deplorable living. But the main reason for a lot of this — including the three factors mentioned — is because of parental substance abuse.

“So, majority of our cases I feel there is parental substance abuse. That’s always a major factor in abuse and neglect cases. And it can also be neglect. These aren’t having their needs met,” says Null. “And those needs could be going to school, being seen by the doctor, being seen by the dentist.”

Null says that many teens and minors with disabilities either age out of the foster care system or go in and out of the system.

If you would like information on how to apply to be a foster parent, you can click the link to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested with intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
Sean Michael Masten Obit
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Romeo
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week - Romeo
Historic Oakland Estate will open to the public
WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate to the public January 30
Marty Stewart to perform at Peoples Bank Theatre
Marty Stuart to perform at Peoples Bank Theatre
Kevin Dailey passed away from the injuries he sustained following a fire truck roll over crash...
WTAP News @ 11 - Kevin Dailey passes away