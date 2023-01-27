Obituary: Anderson, Selma I.

Selma I. Anderson, 97, of Highland Avenue, Williamstown, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Selma was born January 14, 1926, in Stanleyville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond E. Biehl and Florence E. Semon Biehl. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School- Class of 1944 and graduated from Mountain State Business College, where she studied Bookkeeping. She worked for many years in the retail furniture business in Marietta and at the Biehl Insurance Agency. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamstown, where she enjoyed the activities of the church Women’s Association, including the annual vegetable soup sale. She was also the treasurer of the church for many years. Selma was also a member of the Williamstown Woman’s Club and enjoyed the many events held in the Williamstown City Park.

She is survived by three sons, Chuck Anderson and his wife Sharon of East Liverpool, Ohio; Dave Anderson and his wife Kathi of Williamstown; and Don Anderson and his wife Michele of Nashotah, Wisconsin. She also is survived by nine grandchildren; Brent (Linda), Kimberly, Daniel (Kristie), Meredith, Michael (Farrah), Nikki (Jason), Andrew, Paul, and Leah (Cody). Selma also had fifteen Great-Grandchildren and four Great-Great Grandchildren. She is survived by her sister-in-law Charlotte Biehl.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H Anderson, and twin brothers, Dwain and Dwight Biehl.

The family also wishes to also express their appreciation to all the caregivers that helped our mother to be able to live at home for the last few years. Thanks also to the nurses and staff of Amedisys for their recent care.

Services will be held at 12 noon Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Williamstown First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Elizabeth Campbell-Maleke officiating. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Sunday at the Hadley Funeral Home, Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Williamstown Presbyterian Church, 314 Fifth Street, Williamstown, WV 26187, in care of the Women’s Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

