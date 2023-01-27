Obituary: DeVolld, Imogene M.

Imogene M. DeVolld, age 89, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. She was born September 29, 1933, in Noble County, OH, a daughter of the late Loren and Ella Pierce Carrel.

Many will remember Imogene from her time spent as a waitress for many years at the former Ogle’s Restaurant. In her free time, she enjoyed antiquing, going to yard sales, sewing, square dancing, and restoring old furniture. She also blessed her family with her baking, especially her pies. She always had a special place in her heart for her cats.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husbands Donald L. DeVolld and Robert Gaydos; twin sons Carrel DeVolld and Darrel DeVolld; great-grandson Trae Thomas DeVolld; brothers Gerald Carrel and Virgil Carrel.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Donnie (Lashona) DeVolld of Sarahsville, OH, Marsha (Brad) Patterson of Bushnell, FL, and Kimberly DeVolld of Charlotte, NC; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Laurie DeVolld of Sherrodsville, OH. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Merlin Wentworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Crooked Tree Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Donald. Please join us in remembering Imogene by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

