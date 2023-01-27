Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn

Charity Lynn Holbert, 21, of Chloe, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

She was born on February 8, 2001, the daughter of Kathryn and Scottie Holbert.

She was the most spunky, kind-hearted person anyone could meet. She loved to dance and sing. She enjoyed buggy rides and going places, and she never met a stranger. She touched the hearts of everyone who came in contact with her. She was very outgoing and loved life. She loved every one. She loved her boyfriend, Colten Naylor, unconditionally.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers Hobie and Andrew Holbert, sister Katelynn Holbert, her grandparents Marvin and Coralee Jarvis, Phyllis and Ronnie Layfield, and Starling and Brenda Holbert, aunts and uncles Missy and Josh Boswell, Lisa and Joey Duskey, Lori and Brian Wagoner, and Sharon and Joey Buckner, the love of her life Colten Naylor, one niece Adalynn Griffin and two nephews Trenton and Austin Sims, cousins Haley, Witney, and Joshua Boswell, Heaven and Chelsie Buckner, James Roberts, Kenzi Holbert, Breanna Wagoner, Brittany Satterfield, Kayla Small, Bryan Duskey, and many more and several family and friends.

She is preceded in death by great-grandparents Harold and Virginia Mccumbers and sister Heather Wilson.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Bob Bailey officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

