Obituary: Janes, Lulu Belle

Lulu Belle Janes Obit
Lulu Belle Janes Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lulu Belle Janes, 87, of Vienna, passed away on January 26, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on February 2, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late William and Beatrice Geraldine Jones Metz.

Lulu Belle loved spending time with friends, listening to music and dancing along, sunbathing by the pool, and cooking for her family.

She battled many health challenges over the years and grieved her beloved husband, dear family members, and, most recently, her granddaughter. Through it all, she showed courage, strength, and endurance. She was petite in stature but mighty in grit.

Lulu Belle is survived by her daughters Brenda Cosner (Mark) of Williamstown, Beverly Surratt of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Sherri Murphy (Jerry) of Vienna, grandchildren Marshall Cosner (Cassie), Evan Surratt, Allison Murphy, great-grandchildren Dylan and Anna, brother Wayne Metz (Donelda), brother-in-law Jimmie Janes (Linda) and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Janes Jr., granddaughter Alexandra Surratt, brothers Bob Metz and Billy Metz, and sister Ruthann Curfman.

Funeral services will be 11 am Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Jerry Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery of Williamstown.

Visitation will be from 2 - 5 on Sunday and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Artsbridge in honor of Lulu Belle’s love of attending their concerts in the park with friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested with intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
Sean Michael Masten Obit
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Joseph Means Obit
Obituary: Means, Joseph
Charity Lynn Holbert Obit
Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn
Imogene M. DeVolld Obit
Obituary: DeVolld, Imogene M.
Hannah Margaret Seckman Obit
Obituary: Seckman, Hannah Margaret