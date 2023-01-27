Obituary: Janes, Lulu Belle

Lulu Belle Janes, 87, of Vienna, passed away on January 26, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on February 2, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late William and Beatrice Geraldine Jones Metz.

Lulu Belle loved spending time with friends, listening to music and dancing along, sunbathing by the pool, and cooking for her family.

She battled many health challenges over the years and grieved her beloved husband, dear family members, and, most recently, her granddaughter. Through it all, she showed courage, strength, and endurance. She was petite in stature but mighty in grit.

Lulu Belle is survived by her daughters Brenda Cosner (Mark) of Williamstown, Beverly Surratt of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Sherri Murphy (Jerry) of Vienna, grandchildren Marshall Cosner (Cassie), Evan Surratt, Allison Murphy, great-grandchildren Dylan and Anna, brother Wayne Metz (Donelda), brother-in-law Jimmie Janes (Linda) and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Janes Jr., granddaughter Alexandra Surratt, brothers Bob Metz and Billy Metz, and sister Ruthann Curfman.

Funeral services will be 11 am Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Jerry Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery of Williamstown.

Visitation will be from 2 - 5 on Sunday and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Artsbridge in honor of Lulu Belle’s love of attending their concerts in the park with friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

