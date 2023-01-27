Obituary: Means, Joseph

Joseph Means, 81, of Harrisville, died Jan. 26, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 23, 1941, the son of the late Curtis and Marjorie Murphy Means. As a toddler, he was delivered to the home of Ernest and Rose English of East Bridgewater, MA. They were well known in the community for taking in children who needed a home. He was raised in a large family in a loving environment.

He had been a truck driver for Ocean Spray Cranberries, hauling cranberries from the bog to the processing plant. After moving to WV in 1975, he was co-owner of Family Fair Restaurant in Pennsboro with his wife. Later he became a volunteer ambulance driver for the Pennsboro Emergency Squad until his retirement. He enjoyed farming on Lynn Camp Rd., Pennsboro. He attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

He is survived by eight children and step-children, Joel Means (Virginia) of Harrisville, WV, Joseph Means, Sr. (Krista) of Charlotte, ME, Priscilla Mullenix (Steve) of Harrisville, Roger Means (Margie) of Bridgewater, MA, Larry Perkins (Debbie) of Pennsboro, Robert Perkins (Brenda) of Franklin, NC, Linda Taylor (Don) of Halifax, MA and Linda Means of AL; grandchildren, Breanna and Aubrie Means, Morgan Lowther, Joseph and Patrick Means, Jennifer Pittman, Holly Dukich, Adam Mullenix, Michael Means, Nicholas Means, Tammy Burgess, Christie Cassady, Susie Rackley, Kelly Adams, Emily McCullough, Heather LeBlanc, Jesse Perkins, David Danforth, Jamie Danforth, and Alan Danforth; additional step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, whom he just was acquainted with in 2018 through genealogy, Marjorie Whetstone of St. Cloud, FL; brother-in-law, Charlie Reynolds of Middleboro, MA; and close friend Nina Berga of Harrisville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia M. Whitman Means, in 1984; sister Betty Reynolds; brother, Robert English; and his beloved dog, Keeper.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated. No services at this time. He will be laid to rest in Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery, Ellenboro, WV. Raiguel Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to The Harrisville Fire Department, 612 E. Main Street Harrisville, WV, 26362.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.