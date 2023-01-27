Obituary: Seckman, Hannah Margaret

Hannah Margaret Seckman, of Vienna, WV, was born November 19, 1917, in Washington, WV, a daughter of the late James H. McKibben and Annie Mahr McKibben.

She was a charter member of the Baptist Temple, serving as a deaconess and nursery worker for 10 years. Margaret graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1935. She was a member of the Vienna Senior Citizens. Margaret enjoyed traveling, her many flower gardens, and quilting, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Linda White (Peter) and Loraine Elder; one son, Michael Seckman (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Michele Morrison (Matt), Michael Del Grande (Stephanie), Mark Del Grande (Jen), Matthew Elder and Laura Seckman; and eight great-grandchildren, Hannah and Clayton Morrison, Sara and Mark Del Grande, Hollie Elder, Charlie, Samuel and Jacob Del Grande.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Seckman, of 61 years; daughter, Thelma Del Grande; granddaughter, Becky Seckman; two sons-in-law, Michael Del Grande and Thomas Elder.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Center-Wayside United Methodist Church- Food Distribution Center, 3001 Grand Central Ave, Vienna, WV, 26105.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Seckman family.

