WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate to the public January 30

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January 30 from 6-8 p.m. WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate located here in Parkersburg.

“It’s a historical home that is important to the Mid-Ohio Valley, as you may know Staunton Turnpike is right outside of the front door, James McNeil Stephenson, the man who built the house is responsible for bringing the turnpike to this area,” said Director, Olivia Reeder.

With the event on January 30 Reeder says she is hoping this will help educate the public on a hidden gem we have right in our backyards.

“We are very lucky to be stewards of such a historical home. There are lots of historical homes in the area but this is one that can really serve the public. We are part of an education institution and part of our goal is to educate about our community and help our community so we’re hopeful this can do both,” said Reeder.

She also believes it is a great way to make the community feel connected by the history of not only Parkersburg but the MOV as a whole.

“We are hoping to just get as many people who are interested in historic homes, history in general, preservation or people who are just curious to come out and be a part of our community,” Reeder said.

The MOV relic recovery team also will have relics on display that the team has recently excavated from the property.

For more information on the upcoming event and their ‘history loves company’ campaign you can click here.

