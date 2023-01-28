Eve, Inc. holding fundraiser at Glenwood Community on February 12, 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A local shelter that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault is holding a fundraiser this weekend.

The Glenwood Community retirement and assisted living facility in Marietta is hosting an all-you-can-eat chocolate buffet fundraiser to benefit Eve incorporated. The event is scheduled for Feb. 12 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Eve, Inc. is a private non-profit organization committed to providing shelter and resources to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Proceeds from the event support operating costs that are not covered by grants, such as utilities.

Event tickets for non-residents are ten dollars for adults, five dollars for children 12 and younger and twenty-five dollars for families of three or more.

