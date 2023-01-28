Marietta building is being considered for 911 center location among other purposes

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta building is being considered for multiple purposes - including Washington County’s upcoming 911 center.

Marietta mayor Schlicher said the WASCO building will be a much less expensive endeavor than the other location they were considering. Schlicher said, with WASCO, they’ll be able to renovate an existing building.

With the old location, Gold Star Family Park, they’d have to build the center from scratch.

Washington County Commissioner Charlie Schilling believes having a centralized 911 center will lead to faster response times.

“We currently have three dispatch centers so we have a lot of call delays, call transfers, moving around…, “ he said.

Schilling said it’s the call transfers that cause the delays.

He added that they’re also looking to move the health department here as well as an engineer space, serving as an office for the city’s sanitary superintendent and a workshop.

Schlicher said the health department’s current building is old and the cost of its maintenance is a reason they’re looking for a new space.

He said the building is 20,000 square feet.

