Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio.

According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the 900 block of 30th Street in Parkersburg.

Westbrook was wanted out of Ohio on four counts of felonious assault stemming from a shooting incident that occurred where one victim was pronounced dead. He is also charged with one count of Fugitive from Justice in West Virginia.

After Westbrook was arrested, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force executed an additional search warrant at the 30th Street residence. Items found during those search warrants included; multiple firearms, ammunition, approximately 186 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a large amount of money.

Jackson was been arrested for one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving with a suspended license. He was also arrested for misdemeanor warrants out of Wood County, West Virginia.

Both Westbrook and Jackson were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Westbrook is being held without bond awaiting his extradition to Ohio.

Jackson was released after posting a $100 cash-only bond.

Additional charges are pending regarding the items located during the additional search warrant.

