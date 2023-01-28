Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants

WTAP News @ 5
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio.

According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the 900 block of 30th Street in Parkersburg.

Westbrook was wanted out of Ohio on four counts of felonious assault stemming from a shooting incident that occurred where one victim was pronounced dead. He is also charged with one count of Fugitive from Justice in West Virginia.

After Westbrook was arrested, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force executed an additional search warrant at the 30th Street residence. Items found during those search warrants included; multiple firearms, ammunition, approximately 186 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a large amount of money.

Jackson was been arrested for one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving with a suspended license. He was also arrested for misdemeanor warrants out of Wood County, West Virginia.

Both Westbrook and Jackson were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Westbrook is being held without bond awaiting his extradition to Ohio.

Jackson was released after posting a $100 cash-only bond.

Additional charges are pending regarding the items located during the additional search warrant.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested with intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
Sean Michael Masten Obit
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

District mock trial competitions return for first time in three years
District mock trial competitions return for first time in three years
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assists U.S. Marshalls in arresting two Columbus men with...
WTAP News @ 5 - Two arrests made in Parkersburg on Columbus men with active warrants
Marietta College to host the Multicultural Festival Saturday, January 28.
WTAP News @ 11 - Marietta College hosting Multicultural Festival
Wood County's Point in Time homelessness count is underway
WTAP News @ 11 - Wood County Point in Time homeless count underway