By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College brings multicultural festival to Marietta. Organizer Ni Zhang says this is their biggest turn out yet.

“This is so exciting. I am overwhelmed by the people and the joy that filled in this room. So this a joy for me to see everyone come to celebrate diversity and the culture together,” Zhang said.

Countries from across the world were represented at the festival including Brazil, South Korea, Russia and many other countries were present at the festival Saturday afternoon.

Food and performances from many countries and cultures were represented at the festival. Bringing in many people from different backgrounds, races and cultures to Marietta College.

“Food brings everybody together so that decision was simple,” said Zhang.

Zhang has hopes of the multicultural festival growing every year.

“We already have outgrown this space this year it feels like,” Zhang said.

