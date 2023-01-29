Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 10 local students got the honor this Sunday of performing in front of many in the weekly Artsbridge Winter Music Series.

The MOV Youth Choir performed many songs to a crowd at the mall. Bringing arts to the area has been a focus for Artsbridge and Executive Director, Lyndsay Dennis, says with this weekly concert series has done a great job of doing just that.

“A big part of that is reaching kids in the school systems and kids involved in local artistic ways so this is our way in supporting one aspect of that art and igniting the area with kids local talent in the MOV,” Dennis said.

Every Sunday through February at the Grand Central Mall certain local artists will be participating.

Evan Cunningham music, VanDevender MS Band & Choir, PHS Jazz Band & Williamstown Strings are the four groups that will be involved in the last four weeks of the Music Series.

“While Artsbridge is located in Parkersburg our service area travels far beyond the county as a whole,” said Dennis.

